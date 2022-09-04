Tributes
Man, 66, killed in multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona on Saturday, according to Hawaii Island police.

The victim has been identified as William Jennings Dixon, of Captain Cook.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Dixon was driving a SUV near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road when he drove off the right shoulder, slamming into a parked pickup truck and a sedan. After hitting the two vehicles, the SUV went over an embankment and crashed into a driveway.

Dixon was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 26th traffic death on Hawaii Island this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.

