Local small businesses expect to benefit from return of Japanese visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry is getting a big boost this week after Japan further relaxes its travel restrictions.

But some experts think that Japanese visitor arrivals in Hawaii won’t return to pre-pandemic levels for a while.

“I think the increase is going to be there. But I think it’s going to be gradual,” said longtime hotel executive Keith Vieira.

“But it’s not going to be overnight like what we saw on the U.S. market last June or July when it was just crazy.”

Before the pandemic, Japanese visitors accounted for about 15% of Hawaii’s annual visitor count but spent about 25% more than mainland travelers.

Even a gradual return of these higher spending visitors will not only increase revenues at Waikiki hotels and restaurants but will benefit other businesses popular with Japanese consumers.

“We definitely will see a lot more sales if we get the Japanese coming. It’s going to help small businesses for sure,” said Kurt Tsuneyoshi, owner of Live Safe Hawaii.

Tsuneyoshi is a local distributor for Boost Oxygen which markets canisters of 95% pure oxygen — a type of product that’s popular in Japan. He hopes he can partner with local tour operators which cater to Japanese visitors.

At Yakitori Glad restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue, Japanese tourists account for just 10% of sales. But restaurant manager Kiko Otaka hopes that will increase to 20% or 30% once Japanese visitors return.

Despite having costs raise by nearly 25% due to inflation, Yakitori Glad says they welcome the return of the Japanese market.

