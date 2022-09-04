Tributes
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky

Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to...
Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home.

Hawaii’s quarterback carrousel continued this week as head coach Timmy Chang went with Pitt transfer Joey Yellen as the starter under center, after going with Brayden Schager in their opener.

The ‘Bows would get the momentum after recovering a muffed punt, However, they would settle for a field goal after a plethora of penalties — Matthew Shipley bangs in a 40-yard field goal to give UH the early game lead.

Penalties plagued both teams in the first quarter, but the Hilltoppers would get on the board in the second quarter on a 5-yard TD pass from Justin Reed to Dalvin Smith and the Tops would add to their lead on UH’s next drive, Juwan Jones takes the interception 38-yards to the house.

That interception pass would also be the first pass thrown by Brayden Schager who entered the game in relief of Yellen.

Hawaii would cut the deficit to 14-10 in the second quarter after Dedrick Parson’s 9-yard run for a TD. WKU would extend their lead before the break after pulling off the flea flicker play for a touchdown to lead it 21-10 heading into the locker room.

In the second half, the ‘Bows again started to snow ball, the Toppers outscored them 28-7 in the final two frames of play with their lone score coming from Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei’s 1-yard rush in the fourth.

It was also a game of costly turnovers and penalties for Hawaii, drawing 12 yellow flags and eight turnovers as a team.

Yellen and Schager collectively threw five interceptions.

Hawaii now heads to the Big House, taking on national power Michigan on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time on the BIG10 Network.

