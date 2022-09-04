Tributes
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa

Hawaii Police Department logo.
Hawaii Police Department logo.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a stabbing on Thursday, Hawaii Island police said.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in one of the guest rooms of a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive around 9:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

The suspect -- identified as 65-year-old Richard Lopez, of San Pedro -- was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police later arrested Lopez and took him to the Kealakehe police station, where he remains in custody.

Lopez was charged Saturday with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and misdemeanor abuse of a family household member. His bail has been set at $300,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The victim remains hospitalized.

This story will be updated.

