Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Boy finds giant worm in backyard

The boy's mom called the worm "the stuff of nightmares." (RNZ - Radio New Zealand via CNN)
By Radio New Zealand Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (RNZ) - A 9-year-old boy had one of the best days of his life when he discovered a giant earthworm in his backyard.

Barnaby Domigan found a worm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at the bottom of his family’s garden in Christchurch.

While his mom considered the earthworm “the stuff of nightmares,” Barnaby was delighted. The boy said he likes learning about “weird animals” and described the worm as feeling cold and squishy.

Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at the bottom of his family’s garden in New Zealand.(Source: Chris Domigan, Radio New Zealand via CNN)

He named his find Dead Fred, according to Radio New Zealand.

After his dad took his photo with the worm, Barnaby and his family put it back in the garden.

“I tried to convince my dad to keep it in a plastic bag, but he wasn’t really in on that idea. I think it’s because adults don’t really enjoy giant worms in their houses, so if I was an adult, I would agree,” Barnaby said.

One expert said it appears to be a species of native earthworm, but a close examination would be needed to identify an individual specimen.

Copyright 2022 Radio New Zealand via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
The victim was a student at McKinley High School between 2008 and 2011. According to a judge's...
Judge orders state DOE to pay $10M to sex abuse survivor after 10-year legal battle
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
HPD: Deadly stabbing in Makiki does not appear to be a random act

Latest News

The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched
The boy's mom called the worm "the stuff of nightmares."
Boy, 9, recalls finding giant earthworm in backyard
Officials said warning signs are up from Baldwin Beach to Taveres Bay. They will remain up...
Maui officials close 3 north shore beaches after woman suffers ‘serious’ shark bite
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident