Applications for Honolulu EMT work/study program accepted Sept. 6

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)...
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class.(Hawaii News Now)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is looking to hire Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) for its Academy 4 Recruit Class.

The application period opens midnight Tuesday, September 6, and closes at before midnight the following day. Hired applicants receive full pay and benefits, and participate in an EMT work/study training program for 40 hours per week.

“This is a great opportunity to join a career where you know you will make a difference. We are looking for self-motivators and hard-workers who are ready to hit the ground running,” said EMS Director Jim Ireland in a news release.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department will enroll employees in the Kapiolani Community College (KCC) EMT Program (approximately 16 weeks) and will pay all tuition costs and fees for each employee.

This work/study program is tentatively scheduled to begin next summer. The monthly salary is $4,024. For more information and a list of the minimum requirements, click here.

