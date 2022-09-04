Andagi time! The 40th annual Okinawan Festival happening this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 40th annual Okinawan Festival is back in-person this weekend at the Hawaiian Convention Center!

The family-oriented cultural festival continues to be one of the largest ethnic festivals in Hawaii.

This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

Locals and visitors alike are invited to join in the festivities featuring Okinawan music and performing arts, education, arts and craft and of course, food booths with Okinawan cuisine and local favorites such as andagi, andadog and soba.

General admission tickets are available for purchase online throughout the weekend of the festival on Saturday and Sunday. During the festival, only General Admission tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Admission Booth.

The general admission prices are as follows:

$10 for adults ages 13-64 years

$5 for senior citizens 65 years and older

Free for children 12 years and under

The festival ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The largest indoor Bon Dance will be held Saturday night only from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be free parking at the Civic Center Municipal parking with paid shuttle service (roundtrip $3 per person) from Alapai Transit Center. Parking at the Hawaii Convention Center is $12 per vehicle (no overnight or in/out).

Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the Hawaii United Okinawa Association and its many cultural programs including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawaii-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, the Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects and much more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

