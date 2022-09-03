Tributes
YWCA Oahu’s Dress for Success Program suits up women for work and life

Since 2003, the YWCA has offered free professional attire, personal styling services and job coaching to help women achieve financial independence.(YWCA Oahu)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In these tough times, all it can take is a sudden illness or accident to send someone into financial hardship.

That’s what happened to Renee Imes of Kaneohe.

“I may feel a little self conscious, but no more. It’s like I actually, I feel good wearing it,” she said, referring to a dress she got from the YWCA’s Dress for Success program.

To many, it’s just a dress, but for her, it’s a symbol of new life.

It’s been a long journey for the former mortgage professional -- the 51-year-old was pursuing a medical career when everything changed.

“I had a radical hysterectomy in 2016. It was an hour and a half surgery that turned into about seven hours,” said Imes, who added that her failing health led to multiple chronic illnesses.

“Every year since then I had been in the hospital or dealing with something that was emerging. The previous person that I knew myself to be, she was gone,” she said.

Imes fell into a depression -- and fought to dig herself out.

“We want to survive, we want to do better for ourselves. But sometimes we need a little bit of a Cinderella moment,” she said.

That moment came earlier this year, when someone from a Facebook support group suggested the YWCA program. She set aside her pride and sought help.

“It is like therapy. being humble and taking the therapy was the best decision that I can make for myself because I was going to drown and I was drowning otherwise,” she said.

Since 2003, the YWCA has offered free professional attire, personal styling services and job coaching to help women achieve financial independence.

“Basically the goal is to be able to help women feel confident, be able to stand up and present their best when they go into their interviews and they show up for their jobs every day,” said YWCA Director of Economic Advancement Stephanie Himano.

Program Manager Deniece Kitchin saw Imes during her personal styling session and said many clients undergo a transformation on the outside and inside.

“It kind of felt like a real Breakfast at Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn kind of a moment,” Imes said. “That’s the first time that I’ve worn a dress in probably about 25 years, and then I felt good about it.”

“It really to me saved my life,” Imes said.

To help more women access affordable work attire, the YWCA holds a benefit sale at the end of every month, with clothing priced as low as a dollar.

It’s also holding a fundraising campaign through the end of September. To donate, click here.

Imes is now working toward a nursing degree. Without generous donors, she says women like her would not be able to afford to get their lives back on track.

“You’re helping save lives and you’re helping change lives,” she said.

To find out more or enroll in the program, visit YWCA Oahu’s website, call 808.695.2603 or email dfsh@ywcaoahu.org.

Clothing donations are accepted on Mondays and Thursdays only from 6:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Drop off donations at the YWCA Laniakiea, 1040 Richards St. in downtown Honolulu, at the Member Services Desk in the main lobby. No appointment is necessary.

