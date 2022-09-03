Tributes
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing father-in-law with box cutter, says Hawaii Island police

Authorities have charged Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman of Hilo on Thursday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old Hilo woman has been arrested and charged with various offenses after allegedly stabbing her father-in-law during a custodial dispute, Hawaii Island police said Friday.

Authorities have charged Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman of Hilo on Thursday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection.

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a domestic call Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. on Apono Street.

Police said Hartman violated a TRO and showed up at the home, demanding to see her one-year-old daughter.

According to investigators, the 77-year-old victim was stabbed with a box cutter by his estranged daughter-in-law and then subsequently fled the scene with her daughter.

Hartman was located several minutes later at a nearby private neighborhood park on Komomala Drive, authorities said.

Hartman was arrested without further incident. Hawaii Island police said the child was returned unharmed to the custody of her father, who is the legal custodial parent.

Authorities said the victim suffered an open stab wound to his abdomen area. He was transferred to Hilo Medical Center for surgery and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Hartman’s bail is set at $1,020,000. She remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Friday.

