Traffic and flooding among concerns with new affordable housing project in Kihei

KIHEI - Several residents are pushing to stop a new affordable housing development from going up in South Maui.

The Kihei residents are worried about traffic and flooding in the area.

Larry Stephens has lived on Hoonani Street since 1975. He said heavy rain from Upcountry often funnels down to his neighborhood.

It is where affordable housing developer Peter Savio plans to build 54 homes.

“The density that they’ve proposed is causing us concerns,” said Stephens. “We haven’t been communicated with by the developer if he’s going to take care of the flooding problems because we do have floods here.”

Kihei Wailani Village will have both townhouses and single-family homes ranging in price from $329,000 to $638,000.

Savio said the flooding is a problem the county needs to solve.

“The county needs to expand the drain under the road,” said Savio. ‘So, it’s a county issue, and these poor people are suffering and they’re having all the costs of flooding, and it’s the county’s failure to keep up with the infrastructure.”

Savio said he understands the community’s concerns and is willing to work with the county to improve the situation.

“Their complaint really is not against the developer, it’s not against the people that are going to buy our affordable units. It’s actually the county,” Savio said.

Hawaii News Now reach out to the county for information and are still awaiting a response.

Savio is still waiting on permits before he can move forward with the project.

The residents want no construction in the area until the infrastructure is upgraded.

