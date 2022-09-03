Tributes
Surf boards associated with surfing icons up for auction ... all for a good cause!

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf boards associated with some of the biggest names in the surfing world are up for auction.

Among the items for sale at the Surf & Turf for The Pantry auction:

  • 5′11″ Wade Tokoro shaped by Kelly Slater and signed by the pro surfer himself.
  • A 5′10″ Matt Biolos/mayhem for Carissa Moore
  • A 6′10″ Al Merrick/Channel Islands for Zeke Lau

Even if you’re not into surfing, other items for sale include: A mid-1980s Powell-Peralta Tony Hawk skateboard, as well as a University of Oregon football and jersey signed by Marcus Mariota.

All proceeds will go to The Pantry, a food distribution service for people in need.

Bidding ends next week Sunday.

Click here for the auction.

