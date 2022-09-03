A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend

An area of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today, bringing more numerous showers to windward and mauka areas, with some of those showers making their way to leeward areas that are much in need of rainfall. It should be drier from about mid-morning Sunday through Sunday night, but another round of showery weather is possible for Labor Day through early Tuesday. Trade winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop in sheltered leeward areas Saturday, but should increase a bit Sunday. More typical trade wind conditions are expected to return late Tuesday.

If you’re looking for surf, a long-period south swell is expected to bring close to head-high waves on Sunday. A larger south swell is possible next weekend. Small surf of 1 to 3 feet is forecast for remaining shorelines through the weekend.

