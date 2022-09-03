Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

A round of increased showers to start the holiday weekend

An area of showers will move through the state Saturday.
An area of showers will move through the state Saturday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An area of enhanced moisture will move through the islands today, bringing more numerous showers to windward and mauka areas, with some of those showers making their way to leeward areas that are much in need of rainfall. It should be drier from about mid-morning Sunday through Sunday night, but another round of showery weather is possible for Labor Day through early Tuesday. Trade winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop in sheltered leeward areas Saturday, but should increase a bit Sunday. More typical trade wind conditions are expected to return late Tuesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

If you’re looking for surf, a long-period south swell is expected to bring close to head-high waves on Sunday. A larger south swell is possible next weekend. Small surf of 1 to 3 feet is forecast for remaining shorelines through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
The victim was a student at McKinley High School between 2008 and 2011. According to a judge's...
Judge orders state DOE to pay $10M to sex abuse survivor after 10-year legal battle
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki.
Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Holiday weekend calls for breezy trade winds
Weekend outlook
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible this weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend