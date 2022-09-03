Tributes
Restrictions on plastic food ware take effect Tuesday

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Triple F Distributing in Pearl City has a range of takeout containers and it’s getting ready for next Tuesday when the City’s Disposable Food Ware Ordinance goes into into effect. It restricts the use of disposable single use plastics.

Vice President of Sales Ray Orozco shows a container that’s compliant because it’s made of biodegradable plastic and is PLA approved while another thick plastic container is also okay because it’s reusable.

Those big plastic trays used for sushi platters are also okay because it’s for catering.

Plastic containers with food that’s pre-made and put on a store shelf are okay as well.

“Everybody is calling last minute to make sure they are compliant come Tuesday morning,” said Orozco.

Restaurant industry experts say one of the issues with biodegradable cups is they don’t hold hot liquid very well. In fact, when you pour hot coffee into it, it melts in seconds.

“It was just a shocking thing to see,” said Orzco.

Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association says large chains and mom and pops struggling with compliance and can apply for an exemption. Some products like lids are hard to find because of supply chain issues.

“Those little covers are really challenging to get. It has to be PLA approved and it has to be that biodegradable material that we just can’t get,” said Matsuoka.

Henry Gabriel, the City Department of Environmental Service’s Recycling Program Branch chief says the ordinance is intended to reduce petroleum products from polluting our oceans.

“If prepared food is made to order, I got to a restaurant, I order food, they put it into a container they have to use a compliant product. It doesn’t mean that it’s compostable, it just means that it cannot contain plastic,” said Gabriel.

Fines will range from 50 to 250 dollars, but the city doesn’t expect inspections until February of next year.

