Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki

Mott Smith Drive is shut down between Nehoa and Clio streets, police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Makiki on Friday.

Authorities responded to Mott Smith Drive around 4:10 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 50s was found dead on arrival.

Witnesses told Hawaii News Now they believe the stabbing occurred at a halfway house.

A witness who did not want to appear on camera said she heard a man yelling in what sounded like an argument.

She added that a man who appeared to be in his 50s was arrested at the scene.

Police said Mott Smith Drive is shut down between Nehoa and Clio streets.

Authorities have not provided further details, but a Hawaii News Now crew is on scene gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

