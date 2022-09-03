Honolulu Fire Department nearly doubling number of drone pilots as need grows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Honolulu firefighters are training to also be drone pilots as the department looks to nearly double the amount of operators.

Currently, 12 firefighters are part of that team but with the increased use for the technology, HFD wants to ensure there are more qualified pilots.

HFD has a fleet of drones that help with fighting fires, locating and dropping supplies to missing hikers and swimmers.

But Battalion Chief John Pacheco said they’re finding even more ways that the devices can help with rescues.

“Our capabilities are just limited by our imagination to use it,” he said.

Capt. Jaimie Kinard said expanding the number of certified operators is essential to ensure there are pilots available at all hours.

“This gives us more availability, more options.” Kinard said.

HFD’s program has advanced so much in recent years they’re even training people from other city agencies to be drone pilots.

Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction want to use the technology to do 3D mapping and aerial surveys.

The Board of Water Supply also had employees at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park for HFD’s drone training sessions this week. BWS will use the drones for upcoming projects but didn’t want to reveal more details about those projects.

“There’s a myriad of regulatory hurdles that have to be overcome and since we’ve already done that we can provide that assistance to everyone else,” said Pacheco.

