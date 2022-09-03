Tributes
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for power conservation for Hawaii Island customers on Friday.

That’s because the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, is back online.

The company said customers may resume their normal use of electricity.

HECO previously asked customers to scale back this week because Hamakua Energy Partners didn’t have enough ammonia.

Frustrations grow as Hawaii Island customers asked to conserve power

Many customers expressed their frustrations when the request came out Tuesday.

Hawaiian Electric said it got more of the isotainer from the coal plant that just shut down in Kapolei.

They say they’re stocked up for several months and working on a plan to avoid supply-chain issues in the future.

