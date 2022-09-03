Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island

There's no threat to life and no nearby structures.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night.

Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m.

Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

In order to access the fire, officials said they had to enter from the back of Railroad Avenue.

We’re told there’s no threat to life and no nearby structures, but the flames are spreading to nearby brush.

We’ve reached out to the county for additional details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Mother-daughter team first to fly Hawaiian Airlines flight
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
They say their neighbor told them their dogs were messing with his horses, so he shot them.
‘They were our family’: Pet owners seek justice after dogs shot, killed in West Oahu

Latest News

Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
File photo of the top of Waipio Valley Road.
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island
Agreement reached to partially reopen popular road on Hawaii Island