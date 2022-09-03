Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night.

Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m.

Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

In order to access the fire, officials said they had to enter from the back of Railroad Avenue.

We’re told there’s no threat to life and no nearby structures, but the flames are spreading to nearby brush.

We’ve reached out to the county for additional details.

This story will be updated.

