EMS takes 3 ambulances off road out of abundance of caution following deadly fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services says it will be taking some of its ambulances out of service in the wake of last week’s deadly fire.

EMS confirmed Friday that three other ambulances on Oahu that are the same model as the one that went up in flames have been taken off the road in an abundance of caution — not because of any detected issues.

The apparent explosion happened last Wednesday night outside Adventist Health Castle hospital.

EMS officials said 91-year-old Fred Kaneshiro, who was receiving treatment in the back of the ambulance, died at the scene. Meanwhile, the paramedic who was critically injured remains hospitalized in the ICU at Straub Medical Center, but is said to be improving.

Officials have still not determined the cause of the fiery blast.

Hawaii News Now has learned that ECRI, a mainland nonprofit that specializes in healthcare safety, has been brought in to help with the investigation.

