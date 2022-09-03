Tributes
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, bringing total count to 25

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox(Terri Russell)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported two additional monkeypox cases on Friday, bringing the total count of infections in Hawaii to 25.

DOH provided a breakdown of where each additional monkepox infection was detected:

  • An Oahu resident with a history of travel outside Hawaii
  • A Hawaii Island resident whose case remains under investigation

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan said Hawaii is expected to see more cases as the United States reports nearly 20,000 monkeypox cases.

“We continue to work to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all cases. We encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to stop the spread of monkeypox and protect our community,” Tan said.

So far, the Health Department said nearly 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered.

In addition to DOH and other partner sites, Kaiser Permanente on Oahu, Hamakua-Kohala Health on Hawaii Island and Malama Pono Health Services on Kauai are now offering the JYNNEOS vaccine by appointment to individuals who meet current eligibility criteria.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered 28 days apart. Individuals eligible for a second dose are encouraged to make an appointment.

For more information on the vaccine, click here.

To learn more on where you can get vaccinated, click here.

