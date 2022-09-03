Tributes
Water main break prompts closure of surrounding businesses in Waikiki

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is responding to an 8 inch water main break in Waikiki on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m.

HPD has closed Ena Road in both directions between Hobron Lane to Ala Moana Boulevard.

Surrounding businesses affected by the water main break is temporarily closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

