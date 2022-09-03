Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE(Archive)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is investigating three violent home invasions in Honolulu. They all happened over the past week.

Victims were targeted in Kaimuki, Keeaumoku and Waikiki.

It doesn’t appear that the cases are related.

The most recent break-in happened a little after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night in an apartment complex in Waikiki.

Police sources say the victim was asleep when two men allegedly got in through an open window and unlocked the front door of the Kuamoo Street home.

Fighting caught the attention of neighbors.

“I heard them yelling using foul language saying I’m going to hurt you,” said neighbor Barbara Bennett.

Police captured one of the suspects.

Records show Matthew Mendoza, 35, was charged with assault.

The other man is still on the loose.

Another break-in happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Banyan Ala Moana.

Law enforcement sources confirm a 47-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his face after he was attacked by woman allegedly who broke through the jalousies of an apartment.

We’re told the two appear to be strangers.

Officers arrested Elizabeth Santana. She’s charged with first-degree burglary.

A third home invasion was reported Sunday evening at a home near the intersection of 3rd Street and Kaimuki Avenue.

Witnesses say three men armed with guns barged in just after 8:00 p.m.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said, “They kicked in the door. Put them on the ground. They came in saying they were DEA.”

Officers have made one arrest in this case.

Two other suspects remain at large.

“In the event that you’re home and something like this happens we want you to just kind of comply with what their demands are,” said Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim. “Most times they’re just after your property and it’s not worth getting killed or seriously hurt.”

Police say they also want you to be a good witness.

“Pay attention to what they look like. How tall they are. How much do they weigh? Any distinction characteristics. Any scars, marks, tattoos,” said Kim. “As soon as you’re able to call 911, do so right away.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Mother-daughter team first to fly Hawaiian Airlines flight
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
They say their neighbor told them their dogs were messing with his horses, so he shot them.
‘They were our family’: Pet owners seek justice after dogs shot, killed in West Oahu

Latest News

Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
DOH reports 2 additional monkeypox cases in Hawaii, bringing total count to 25
Under a magnification of 50X, this image depicted a section of skin tissue, harvested from a...
DOH reports 4 additional monkeypox case in Hawaii, bringing total count to 22
Adventist Health Castle
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency room worker at Adventist Health Castle
Since 2003, the YWCA has offered free professional attire, personal styling services and job...
YWCA Oahu’s Dress for Success Program suits up women for work and life