Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is investigating three violent home invasions in Honolulu. They all happened over the past week.

Victims were targeted in Kaimuki, Keeaumoku and Waikiki.

It doesn’t appear that the cases are related.

The most recent break-in happened a little after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night in an apartment complex in Waikiki.

Police sources say the victim was asleep when two men allegedly got in through an open window and unlocked the front door of the Kuamoo Street home.

Fighting caught the attention of neighbors.

“I heard them yelling using foul language saying I’m going to hurt you,” said neighbor Barbara Bennett.

Police captured one of the suspects.

Records show Matthew Mendoza, 35, was charged with assault.

The other man is still on the loose.

Another break-in happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Banyan Ala Moana.

Law enforcement sources confirm a 47-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his face after he was attacked by woman allegedly who broke through the jalousies of an apartment.

We’re told the two appear to be strangers.

Officers arrested Elizabeth Santana. She’s charged with first-degree burglary.

A third home invasion was reported Sunday evening at a home near the intersection of 3rd Street and Kaimuki Avenue.

Witnesses say three men armed with guns barged in just after 8:00 p.m.

A neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said, “They kicked in the door. Put them on the ground. They came in saying they were DEA.”

Officers have made one arrest in this case.

Two other suspects remain at large.

“In the event that you’re home and something like this happens we want you to just kind of comply with what their demands are,” said Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim. “Most times they’re just after your property and it’s not worth getting killed or seriously hurt.”

Police say they also want you to be a good witness.

“Pay attention to what they look like. How tall they are. How much do they weigh? Any distinction characteristics. Any scars, marks, tattoos,” said Kim. “As soon as you’re able to call 911, do so right away.”

