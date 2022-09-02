Tributes
Thinking about skipping your road test appointment? Think again

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New penalties for road test no-shows have gone into effect Thursday.

That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu in an effort to cut down on wait times at testing sites.

Prospective drivers across Oahu who fail to show up for their scheduled road test appointments to obtain a state driver’s license will have to reschedule their appointment — after 60 days.

Not only that but no-shows will also have to forfeit the $8 deposit made for the exam and prepay another deposit fee when rescheduling.

Officials estimate nearly 200 appointments slots go unused each week.

The city said the 17% no-show rate has been a significant factor in how long prospective drivers have to wait before making an appointment — which is approximately four months.

“We expect the new no-show procedure to help cut in half the wait for a road test appointment,” said Kim Hashiro, director designate of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “In the meantime, we are appealing to residents to be courteous and cancel road test appointments they don’t need to allow us to better meet demand for this service.”

To avoid the new no-show penalty, city officials said an appointment would have to be rescheduled by 6 a.m. on the day of the scheduled road test.

Road tests are given Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. except on state holidays.

And remember, if you’re more than five minutes late, you’ll be considered a no-show.

For more information or to schedule a road test appointment, click here.

