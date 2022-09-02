State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach.

A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon.

Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation will be assessed on Friday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is working alongside the military in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.