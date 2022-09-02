Tributes
SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends

Your top local stories for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels.

This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues.

SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial increases in monthly stipends.

Some went up more than 500%.

The leaders said it’s their first raise in 11 years, but they also increased the members’ monthly dues by $20 dollars.

After many officers complained, the union agreed to mail ballots to all its members.

The officers can vote on three options, including new rules allowing the 5 top leaders to work special duty and receive travel per diems, instead of getting raises.

This story may be updated.

