SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels.
This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues.
SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial increases in monthly stipends.
Some went up more than 500%.
The leaders said it’s their first raise in 11 years, but they also increased the members’ monthly dues by $20 dollars.
After many officers complained, the union agreed to mail ballots to all its members.
The officers can vote on three options, including new rules allowing the 5 top leaders to work special duty and receive travel per diems, instead of getting raises.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.