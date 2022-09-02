On road to recovery, paramedic injured in ambulance fire taken off ventilator

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The paramedic critically injured after an ambulance burst into flames outside of Adventist Health Castle hospital is making improvements toward recovery.

A GoFundMe page for paramedic Jeff Wilkinson said he was strong enough to be taken off the ventilator Thursday afternoon. Loved ones said he was even able to whisper some words.

“He is by no means out of the woods yet and has an extensive road to recovery. Today’s giant victory was a leap in the right direction,” his friends said in an update on the page.

Wilkinson will continue his recovery at Straub Clinic and Hospital ICU/Burn Unit with extensive physical therapy and wound care.

So far, the fund has received roughly 1,700 donations totaling at nearly $146,000.

Meanwhile, the cause of last week’s ambulance fire is still a mystery and a multi-agency investigation continues.

Hawaii News Now has learned that ECRI, a mainland nonprofit that specializes in healthcare safety, has been brought in to help with the investigation.

