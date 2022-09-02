Residents demand action to make Kaimuki intersection safer following string of traffic accidents

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors say Waialae Avenue and 16th Avenue is one of the most dangerous intersections that they know.

Their concerns have been heightened after a crash involving a moped and a car Wednesday night that left the moped rider in critical condition.

One day later, it’s easy to see why residents are concerned. Cars at the busy intersection are going in all directions.

“Lots of lefts, lots of rights at the same time. And then people misjudging, I think the cars coming down the hill. ‘Oh, I can make it,’ and then they don’t,” said area Kaimuki resident Kelley Martin.

There is a left turn arrow from Waialae to 16th Avenue, but drivers can also make a left turn on a green light, as long as they yield. Our camera was there when a minivan made a left, just ahead of the downhill eastbound traffic on Waialae.

But there have been more than just close calls. Martin lives two houses away.

“It happens at all hours.”

She’s seen her share of crashes, like one that happened in June. And there’s still debris from the Wednesday night collision, including small pieces of plastic and what appears to be part of a vehicle’s front bumper.

“Last night there was a bad one. I mean, we didn’t even hear screeching,” said Martin. “Usually you hear screeching and then the sound of impact. Last night, there was just the sound of impact.”

“I get complaints every so often about this very intersection,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who lives in the neighborhood.

“Dating back two years ago I asked the Department of Transportation Services to look into this, and they apparently did a study and said it’s not a problem,” he said. “But then again, I live there. I know it’s a problem.”

Waters said he asked the department for the results of the study. He said he wants DTS to look into conducting a new study and to provide him with traffic collision history statistic for the intersection from the past three years.

He’s also requesting a permanent “speed feedback” sign on Waialae Avenue, which reminds motorists of the speed limit while displaying their actual speed.

Honolulu Police were visible Thursday, clocking drivers after Wednesday night’s crash. Waters has requested the enforcement all month.

Meanwhile, Martin said “You can’t have officers here all the time enforcing people to watch their speed.”

A DTS spokesperson said the department “is aware of crashes that have taken place at this intersection, and is looking at potential options to reduce collisions.”

