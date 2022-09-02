Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ER worker at Adventist Health Castle

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old Emergency Room worker on Thursday night.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Castle.

Police said Michael Hanawahine was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

It’s not known what the motive was. No further details were provided.

Hanawahine remains in custody with charges pending.

