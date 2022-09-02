Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of being involved in the disappearance of an 18-month-old girl has been released from jail.

A judge dismissed the hindering prosecution charge against Scott Carter and canceled his trial, which was scheduled for this week.

Prosecutors said they were delayed in gathering evidence because the girl’s father, Travis Rodrigues, was uncooperative.

The state can still file new charges later.

Police say Rodrigues confessed to beating Kytana Ancog to death and then arranging the disposal of her body in 2021.

Court documents said Carter agreed to give Rodrigues a ride to an acquaintance’s house with the girl’s body still in the car.

Before leaving, Carter allegedly told Rodrigues about the body, “don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of it.”

Rodrigues was charged with murder, while Carter was also charged for first-degree hindering prosecution.

Ancog has been missing since Feb. 4, 2021.

