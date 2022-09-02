Tributes
Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop has been taken off life support but her department said she remained alive with vital signs that were stable.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton, 28, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

The department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that “at this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family.”

The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton from life support. She was shot Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

