Hawaii keiki needed for national study on long covid

Kapiolani pediatrician Dr. Jessica Kosut enrolled her own kids in a long covid study.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CDC says it’s believed 1 in 5 adults who’ve had covid are dealing with lingering symptoms, but long-term covid in kids is still a mystery so Hawaii keiki are participating in a study to get answers.

Nearly 50 pediatric sites across the country including Kapiolani Medical Center are participating in a 4-year long covid study with the National Institutes of Health.

Doctors say some children have struggled with symptoms perhaps 4 to 6 weeks after a covid infection even after a mild case.

Dr. Jessica Kosut, pediatric hospitalist, Kapiolani Medical Center said symptoms can include fatigue, brain fog, concentration issues or changes in stools.

“I think the question is what are all those subtle things that may be occurring that we don’t know and that’s what I think the study is hoping to find,” said Kosut.

For the long covid study, participants will take blood tests at home, plus answer questionnaires. They’ll also find out their antibodies from vaccines and prior infection. To be in the study, researchers say you don’t need to have had covid.

So far, 18 Hawaii families have signed up and doctors say the study needs more keiki from the islands.

“We know covid impacted Hispanics and Blacks, but what about the disproportionate effect on Pacific Islanders, Native Hawaiians, and the mixed race culture that we have,” she said.

Kosut says she enrolled her own children who recovered after mild cases.

“We are doing the surveys together and it’s allowed us to discuss some of the symptoms. They’ve asked me questions. They said this changed, do you think it was after covid,” said Kosut.

To enroll in the study, you can go to https://studies.recovercovid.org/ .

