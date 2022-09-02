Tributes
Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law and taking her 1-year-old daughter in violation of a court order.

Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman was charged with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of an order for protection.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the Komohana Gardens subdivision.

Authorities said Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law, who was caring for her daughter. She then allegedly stabbed him with a knife, causing a laceration to his abdomen area.

Hartman fled the scene with her daughter, whom she is prohibited to have contact with by court order. Police arrested her a few minutes later at a nearby private neighborhood park on Komomala Drive.

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Hartman’s daughter was returned safely to her father, who is the legal custodial parent.

Hartman remains in police custody and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Her bail was set at more than $1 million.

