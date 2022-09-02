Tributes
Hawaii County to open waitlist for housing voucher program later this month

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waiting list applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be opening up soon, according to Hawaii County’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD).

The program provides rental assistance to very-low-income families, the elderly and disabled.

OHCD officials said eligibility is based on the total gross income and family size. It is also limited to U.S. citizens and specific categories of non-citizens with eligible immigration status.

Applications will be accepted beginning on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. through Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.

The department said applications must be completed and submitted electronically through the department’s online portal. There is no cost to apply and only one application per family is allowed on the waiting list.

For those who are unable to complete the online application, you can contact OHCD at (808) 959-4642.

For more information on the Housing Choice Voucher program, click here.

To access the county’s portal, click here.

