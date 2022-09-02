Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers possible over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will ease slightly Friday through Saturday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. Typical trade wind weather will prevail with scattered windward showers and a few leeward spillovers. Drier weather will overspread the islands Friday, with an increase in trade wind showers expected again Friday night through early Sunday as an area of enhanced moisture moves from east to west across the state. Drier conditions and moderate trades will return by Sunday afternoon and hold through the first half of Labor Day. Another round of increased showers could move through later on Labor Day and continue into early Tuesday. Drier conditions and moderate trades are then forecast Tuesday afternoon through next Thursday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly reinforcing shots of south and south-southwest background level swells moving through. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below seasonal average through the weekend and into next week. Surf along north facing shore will remain small through next week.

