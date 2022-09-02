Tributes
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two aviators from Kaneohe made history in a Boeing 717.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner.

Now that Maria made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously I know her as mom but today she was captain mom,” said Maria. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia’s other daughter, Kaimana, will soon graduate college with a commercial license.

