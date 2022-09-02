Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday recommended the use of updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron variant.

The “bivalent” shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

DOH said the BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than 90% of COVID cases in Hawaii, while the BA.4 subvariant accounts for an additional 4% of cases.

The FDA and CDC both cleared the way for the new booster shots this week. The CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech version for those 12 and older, while it recommended the Moderna version for adults 18 and older.

It will be administered as a single booster dose to those who received the primary series of vaccines and have had one or two booster doses.

The DOH, pharmacies and community health centers are currently placing orders for the new boosters. The federal government allotted DOH 37,800 doses for now.

Scheduling of appointments will begin once the new boosters arrive in Hawaii.

Click here for more information on where to get the booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds back down gradually before another boost this weekend
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Ambulance File Image
Moped rider in critical condition after being hit along Waialae Ave.
Midday Newscast: Disturbing UN report on China’s treatment of Uyghurs