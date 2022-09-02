DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday recommended the use of updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron variant.

The “bivalent” shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

DOH said the BA.5 subvariant accounts for more than 90% of COVID cases in Hawaii, while the BA.4 subvariant accounts for an additional 4% of cases.

The FDA and CDC both cleared the way for the new booster shots this week. The CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech version for those 12 and older, while it recommended the Moderna version for adults 18 and older.

It will be administered as a single booster dose to those who received the primary series of vaccines and have had one or two booster doses.

The DOH, pharmacies and community health centers are currently placing orders for the new boosters. The federal government allotted DOH 37,800 doses for now.

Scheduling of appointments will begin once the new boosters arrive in Hawaii.

Click here for more information on where to get the booster shot.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.