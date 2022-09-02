DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine.

The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.

“Licensure and oversight of care homes are critical to ensure that Hawaii residents receive safe, appropriate care services by trained staff,” said Keith Ridley, DOH Office of Health Care Assurance Chief, in a statement. “We will take all steps necessary to protect Hawaii residents and hold illegal care home operators accountable.”

They were ordered to transfer all residents to a licensed care home within a week.

In addition, they were told to pay a penalty of $271,600.

After receiving reports of the unlicensed care home, DOH inspectors went to the property but were turned away. They then were able to obtain a search warrant to investigate.

