Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

Tony Masamitsu, the founder of the Tony Group, is being remembered.
Tony Masamitsu, the founder of the Tony Group, is being remembered.(Tony Honda)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group.

Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old.

He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan.

They moved their family to Hawaii to open the first U.S. dealership back in 1977 — in a converted City Mill warehouse in Waipahu.

Tony Honda soon became a household name in Hawaii.

Masamitsu retired in 1999 at the age of 72, leaving his son to run the Tony Group Autoplex in Waipio.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday at the Honolulu Country Club.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Mother-daughter team first to fly Hawaiian Airlines flight
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
They say their neighbor told them their dogs were messing with his horses, so he shot them.
‘They were our family’: Pet owners seek justice after dogs shot, killed in West Oahu

Latest News

Crews are investigating a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach.
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach
Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old Emergency Room...
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ER worker at Adventist Health Castle
Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
Frances Mari Tyshae Hartman
Hawaii Island police arrest woman accused of stabbing father-in-law, taking daughter