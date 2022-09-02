Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group.

Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old.

He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan.

They moved their family to Hawaii to open the first U.S. dealership back in 1977 — in a converted City Mill warehouse in Waipahu.

Tony Honda soon became a household name in Hawaii.

Masamitsu retired in 1999 at the age of 72, leaving his son to run the Tony Group Autoplex in Waipio.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday at the Honolulu Country Club.

