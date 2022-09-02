Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii health experts urge getting new Omicron-fighting COVID vaccine boosters

Pfizer updated its COVID-19 vaccine, and U.S. regulators authorized its use as a booster to...
Pfizer updated its COVID-19 vaccine, and U.S. regulators authorized its use as a booster to directly target today's most common omicron strain.(Pfizer via AP)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Thursday on updated COVID vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, meaning shots could be available in Hawaii later next week.

CDC advisors expressed some concern about the lack of data on their effectiveness against Omicron variants, but felt a potential surge of cases this winter justifies efforts to boost immunity now.

“This is keeping ahead of what we can best try to anticipate with the coronavirus,” said national COVID consultant Dr. Scott Miscovich, president and founder of Premier Medical Group Hawaii.

He advises getting the modified vaccine, regardless of how many vaccine doses you’ve had or if you’ve contracted COVID.

“The studies are showing that if you have hybrid immunity, where you’ve had the shot, and you’ve had the disease, you have more immunity, but it fades, it wanes,” he said.

“Two shots was fully vaccinated in 2021. You need this shot to be vaccinated in 2022. And I hate to predict, but you’re gonna need one at 2023. And we’ll probably even need one in 2024. Because we are not going to eradicate COVID, we are going to be living with this. And what we can do is try to reduce the suffering, reduce the death, as this disease then transfers over to become endemic,” he said, adding that people should not think they will never get infected.

CDC and FDA officials recommend Pfizer’s bivalent booster for people age 12 and older. Moderna’s booster is for adults only.

DOH recommends use of updated COVID boosters targeting Omicron

Both should be administered at least two months since a person’s most recent vaccination.

The modified boosters contain protection from the original coronavirus strain as well as two highly contagious Omicron variants that make up most cases in the U.S.

“It is a safe bet that the booster will work, how well it will work against the Omicron variants that currently circulating ones. We don’t know that,” said virologist Dr. Axel Lehrer, an associate professor with the University of Hawaii who is working with a team to develop its own protein-based COVID vaccine.

Lehrer says the boosters will better protect people in the winter, when the virus can be more easily transmitted.

“You’re telling your immune system look, you know, the target has changed a little. And so, you know, let’s kind of take a little different approach here in how we want to kill this virus,” he said.

The CDC did not specify who should get the boosters first — but health experts believe getting doses to at-risk populations should be a priority.

“We need to get to our remote areas of our state, we need to get into the populations that may not have great internet, we need to take it to the vaccine hesitant and and those that have questions,” Dr. Miscovich said.

“Some family members are saying, you know, I already got four [shots], how many more do we need,” said Agnes Malate, who manages outreach and COVID clinics for the Filipino Community Center’s FILCOM Cares.

“For those who may not have really highly proficient English, making sure that these messages are communicated in the languages that they can understand is very critical,” she said.

The bivalent vaccines replace previously authorized monovalent mRNA boosters for people age 12 and older. The DOH and CDC continue to recommend Pfizer’s monovalent boosters for children ages 5 through 11.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips

Latest News

Police say Rodrigues confessed to beating Kytana Ancog to death and then arranging the disposal...
Man accused of being involved in disappearance of 18-month-old girl released from jail
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Thinking about skipping your road test appointment? Think again
Waiting list applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be opening up soon,...
Hawaii County to open waitlist for housing voucher program later this month
Mother-daughter team first to fly Hawaiian Airlines flight
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight