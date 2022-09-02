Tributes
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!

Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.

The Oahu man said in a post on social media that he was bottom-fishing at 400 feet when he hooked a monster tako.

It weighed in at nearly 26 pounds.

So far, he’s keeping the location where he found the giant octopus a secret.

The man he beat for the state record for largest tako is his brother Stewart Matsunaga. He caught a 19-pound octopus off Kaena Point back in 2000.

Michael Matsunaga also owns the record for Hawaii’s biggest red snapper, which weighed in at nearly 12 pounds.

