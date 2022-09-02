Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!

Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion.

The Oahu man said in a post on social media that he was bottom-fishing at 400 feet when he hooked a monster tako.

It weighed in at nearly 26 pounds.

So far, he’s keeping the location where he found the giant octopus a secret.

The man he beat for the state record for largest tako is his brother Stewart Matsunaga. He caught a 19-pound octopus off Kaena Point back in 2000.

Michael Matsunaga also owns the record for Hawaii’s biggest red snapper, which weighed in at nearly 12 pounds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.