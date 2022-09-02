Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis.

The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.

“Jet fuel contamination of a drinking water system on this scale is unprecedented,” said DOH State Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton, in a statement. “This follow-up assessment will further the understanding of how the contamination impacted the health of impacted individuals and inform our public health response.”

This follows a previous survey conducted in January and February in which more than 2,200 people participated.

Officials found that 87% of participants reported at least one new or worsening health problem related to the incident. In addition, 90% reported health improvements after switching water sources and 46% reported new mental health symptoms.

Those who were affected by the water crisis can participate in this new survey by following this link, which will be available through Sept. 23.

