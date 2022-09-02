Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Affected by the Red Hill water crisis? Health officials are asking for your feedback

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are conducting a follow-up survey for those affected by the Red Hill water crisis.

The new survey, conducted by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, seeks to obtain more information on ongoing public health impacts, water usage and overall attitudes toward the water system.

“Jet fuel contamination of a drinking water system on this scale is unprecedented,” said DOH State Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton, in a statement. “This follow-up assessment will further the understanding of how the contamination impacted the health of impacted individuals and inform our public health response.”

This follows a previous survey conducted in January and February in which more than 2,200 people participated.

Officials found that 87% of participants reported at least one new or worsening health problem related to the incident. In addition, 90% reported health improvements after switching water sources and 46% reported new mental health symptoms.

Those who were affected by the water crisis can participate in this new survey by following this link, which will be available through Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Mother-daughter team first to fly Hawaiian Airlines flight
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
They say their neighbor told them their dogs were messing with his horses, so he shot them.
‘They were our family’: Pet owners seek justice after dogs shot, killed in West Oahu

Latest News

Crews are investigating a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach.
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach
DOH inspectors obtained a search warrant to investigate an illegal care home in Pearl City.
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
Midday Newscast: Another lockdown in China, this time 21 million people in Chengdu
Tony Masamitsu, the founder of the Tony Group, is being remembered.
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group