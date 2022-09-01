UH football looks to make improvements ahead of game against Western Kentucky

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is back to the drawing board.

The team learning from what went wrong against Vanderbilt, but putting it in the past as their game with Western Kentucky inches closer.

“Just got to get better, you know, so we know where we’re at now and now it’s just really harnessing and having total focus.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters.

Its a new week for the Braddahhood as they regroup after being dismantled by Vanderbilt in their season opener, a game that started on a high note with just a 21-10 deficit going into the break, but it was a tail of two halves as Vandy ran away with it in the final two frames to make it a 63-10 affair.

Now going into this week coach Chang and company are keying in on what went right against the Commodores — the name of the game being consistency.

“Be better.” Coach Chang said. “Be detailed, you know, continue to do your job over and over and over again and the game is consistency.”

On defense, the ‘Bows allowed 601 yards last week, 404 of those on the ground alone, so their focus this week is tackling.

“Just missed tackles, but were cleaning that up.” Defensive back Virdel Edwards II said. “That was the emphasis, just being more physical wrapping up, so just technical stuff.”

On offense, Chang still hasn’t found his answer at quaterback as Brayden Schager got the start on Saturday, but was replaced mid game by Joey Yellen and according to coach, the competition is still on going.

“Yeah we are evaluating them as we go, you know, but we’ve just got to keep putting them in in a great position and making sure they understand what we’re trying to do.” Coach Chang said. “The guy that’s the most consistent will be the guy.”

“The first time I played in meaningful minutes in two years ,so it was the first time I had some real game tape to kind of work off of.” Quarterback Joey Yellen said. “I thought that there was some positives there, I thought, you know, I could definitely be a bit more consistent.”

The ‘Bows are set to take on Western Kentucky on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

