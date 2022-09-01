Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hosts 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back on the islands to host the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament this weekend.

In the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, the ‘Bows are set to meet Texas State on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. HST.

The tournament continues for the Wahine with matches against West Virginia on Friday at 7:00 p.m., then UCLA on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Hawaii looks to secure its first win of the season after losing all three matches in the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station.

This marks the first time UH has started the season 0-3 since head coach Robyn Ah Mow’s first season at the program’s helm in 2017.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts are giving away prizes each night of the tournament.

