PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the case of a Hawaii couple accused of spying for Russia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spies in Kapolei? That’s according to the federal government.

Prosecutors said Walter Primrose lived for 30 years as Bobby Edward Fort, even having a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, using the name he allegedly stole from a dead baby in Texas decades ago.

His wife, Gwynn Morrison, who insists her real name is Julie Montague is also charged.

On this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano talks about this fascinating case that has gotten worldwide attention.

