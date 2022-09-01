Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ the case of a Hawaii couple accused of spying for Russia

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spies in Kapolei? That’s according to the federal government.

Prosecutors said Walter Primrose lived for 30 years as Bobby Edward Fort, even having a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, using the name he allegedly stole from a dead baby in Texas decades ago.

His wife, Gwynn Morrison, who insists her real name is Julie Montague is also charged.

On this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano talks about this fascinating case that has gotten worldwide attention.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day
Round Top Drive was closed between Aina Lani to Nutridge but has since been reopened.
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

Latest News

Nastasia Freeman's son was recently hospitalized.
First lawsuit by families over Red Hill tainted water accuses military of silencing doctors
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aloha Stadium parking lot
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants