PODCAST: Darren Darnborough, star of Hallmark’s ‘Groundswell,’ on how Hawaii changed his life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Actor Darren Darnborough is from London, but the story behind how he first came to Hawaii is like something out of a Hallmark movie.

When he was 16, he met a girl at a nightclub. They exchanged addresses on a napkin and wrote to each other for a few months. Turns out, she was from Hawaii.

“I spent all of my childhood savings on a plane ticket and just came out here on a whim on my own,” Darnborough said, adding that the trip was his first time ever to America.

He spent four weeks with her and her family and got to know the islands.

“It blew my mind. It actually changed my life,” Darnborough said. “Everybody I met was so nice and welcoming and warm and it just, it kind of made me realize what was out there in life and what I should strive for and why I should want to achieve. And I remember thinking on my way back from there, one day I’m going to live there.”

And years later, he did.

The LA-based actor, director and tech entrepreneur spent all of last year making a real-life Hallmark movie, “Groundswell,” starring Lacey Chabert.

The movie, which premiered Aug. 21, focuses on a chef, played by Chabert, who travels to Hawaii and meets a handsome surf instructor, played by Ektor Rivera.

“It wasn’t just set here,” Darnborough said. “It really encompassed things about the island and the culture that you see on screen. You know, it’s kind of a bit of a love letter to Hawaii.”

Darnborough helped put together a red carpet screening event at the White Sands Hotel in Waikiki last week. It started off with what he thought would be a small gathering of people, but it somehow later grew into a full-blown event.

“So that’s one of the reasons I wanted to come back and do something that fit with the island and the culture, but also bring a little L.A. sparkle to it and make people feel celebrated,” he said. “And that was the point, is to bring a community together.”

When he’s not acting, Darnborough is also a tech entrepreneur. He’s the co-owner of WeAudition, a video chat app for actors to rehearse lines, audition through video chat, or just to connect with other actors.

It launched in 2015 but became a very handy tool during the coronavirus pandemic.

