Parade to be held honoring Honolulu Little League World Series champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to put on a huge parade to celebrate the Honolulu team on winning the 2022 Little League World Series.

The parade will be held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8.

It will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending at Honolulu Hale where there will be a party hosted by the mayor and live music.

Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams are all expected to be a part of the massive parade honoring Hawaii’s world champs!

The team also joined Sunrise on Thursday, reflecting on their experience during the competition.

For many of the boys, this was their first time being away from home for a prolonged period of time. The team really worked to keep each other focused.

“You just know we have each other’s back and you stay calm,” said Infielder Kobe Hino.

The players even got a little taste of independence.

“It’s fun being away from your parents, but when you go back, you realize how much you love them and how you much miss them,” said Pitcher Cohen Sakamoto.

The players said although they were miles away from home, they really felt the love and support from loved ones and fans in Hawaii.

Through the all their hard work and numerous games, the Honolulu Little League team dominated the competition, coming out on top.

“It’s just amazing what they accomplished. They sacrificed a lot. They worked very hard this summer. Just couldn’t be happier and prouder of them,” Coach Gerald Oda said.

“Regardless of the scores, every game was very difficult, I mean it was tough, but I’m just proud how these kids handle themselves.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.