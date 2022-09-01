Moped rider in critical condition after being hit along Waialae Ave.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old moped rider was critically injured in a crash in the Waialae area Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., authorities said a Subaru sedan driven by a 48-year-old man was heading west on Waialae Ave. He was making a left turn at the intersection with 16th Avenue when he struck a moped heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the moped was a 21-year-old woman who was not wearing a helmet.

The Subaru’s driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. Emergency crews rushed the 21-year-old to a hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol did not appear to be factors in this collision. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.