Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Moped rider in critical condition after being hit along Waialae Ave.

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old moped rider was critically injured in a crash in the Waialae area Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., authorities said a Subaru sedan driven by a 48-year-old man was heading west on Waialae Ave. He was making a left turn at the intersection with 16th Avenue when he struck a moped heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the moped was a 21-year-old woman who was not wearing a helmet.

The Subaru’s driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. Emergency crews rushed the 21-year-old to a hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol did not appear to be factors in this collision. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Disturbing UN report on China’s treatment of Uyghurs
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 128: Chatting with celebrity chef Ming Tsai
Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'