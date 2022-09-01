As hundreds apply for concealed carry permits, HPD to hold public hearing on gun rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little over two months since the U.S. Supreme Court announced a landmark decision on guns, hundreds of people on Oahu have applied for firearm permits.

The Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a broad right to arm themselves in public.

Since then, gun owners on Oahu have applied for permits to carry their firearms outside of their homes.

“As of early this week, we have about 400 concealed carry permits. Requests for permits have come in, so we’ll be reviewing those in the order that they came in,” said Honolulu Police Deputy Chief Rade Vanic during a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday.

Vanic also announced that HPD will be holding a public hearing on changing gun rules.

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 at HPD headquarters on Beretania Street.

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and while the Supreme Court ruling is forcing all the county police departments to ease their gun policy, each of the state’s counties are still expected to enforce other requirements to control the number of guns out in public.

The SCOTUS ruling could also pose challenges to businesses as they will have to decide what to do about armed customers on their property.

If you’re interested in participating in the upcoming HPD public hearing and want to read more about the proposed changes, click here.

