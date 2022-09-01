Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

As hundreds apply for concealed carry permits, HPD to hold public hearing on gun rules

Your top local stories for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little over two months since the U.S. Supreme Court announced a landmark decision on guns, hundreds of people on Oahu have applied for firearm permits.

The Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a broad right to arm themselves in public.

Since then, gun owners on Oahu have applied for permits to carry their firearms outside of their homes.

“As of early this week, we have about 400 concealed carry permits. Requests for permits have come in, so we’ll be reviewing those in the order that they came in,” said Honolulu Police Deputy Chief Rade Vanic during a Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday.

Vanic also announced that HPD will be holding a public hearing on changing gun rules.

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 at HPD headquarters on Beretania Street.

Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and while the Supreme Court ruling is forcing all the county police departments to ease their gun policy, each of the state’s counties are still expected to enforce other requirements to control the number of guns out in public.

The SCOTUS ruling could also pose challenges to businesses as they will have to decide what to do about armed customers on their property.

If you’re interested in participating in the upcoming HPD public hearing and want to read more about the proposed changes, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Police Department building
Ex-HPD officer files suit after being ousted for ‘toxic’ extramarital affair with coworker
Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and front-line...
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
A helicopter made a hard landing at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.
Lawmakers renew push for regulations after helicopter emergency landing at Aloha Stadium
Wendy Wong
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
Consolidated Theatres will be offering private screenings as it slowly brings people back in...
Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on Kunia Road.
EMS: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured following crash on Kunia Road
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022
The city hopes that trend continues and more people come to find public transportation a viable...
After week of free bus fares, city hopeful for increased use of public transportation
Hawaiian Electric said Oahu electric rates will be up by 4%, which is about a $9 increase.
HECO: Reduced rates for 4 neighbor islands; Oahu to see smaller-than-expected increase