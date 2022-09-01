57-year-old man dies following multiple-vehicle crash on Kunia Road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirm that one person has died following a multiple-vehicle crash on Kunia Road.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Honolulu EMS said a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a 35-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were treated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities have closed Kunia Road in both directions from the post office to Kunia Village. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes as the crash causes major traffic in the area.

Officials have not yet released further details on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

