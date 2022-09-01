Tributes
HECO: Reduced rates for 4 neighbor islands; Oahu to see smaller-than-expected increase

Your top local stories for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric said falling fuel costs will mean lower electric rates for four neighbor island in September.

HECO announced the following rate reductions:

  • Hawaii Island: Down 6% or about $16
  • Maui: Down 5% or about $11
  • Molokai: Down 14% or about $34
  • Lanai: Down 9% or about $22

While these islands will see lower rates, HECO said Oahu bills are expected to see a smaller-than-expected increase in rates due to the closure of the AES coal plant.

Hawaiian Electric said Oahu electric rates will be up by 4%, which is about a $9 increase.

The electric company warned that the plant’s closure may lead to an increase of electric bills with that source of power being taken off-line. Previously, HECO projected a 7% increase or about $15.

The AES coal facility at Campbell Industrial Park is set to shutdown on Thursday after being open for 30 years.

The closure comes as the state continues to push towards a 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

For resources and information on payment plans, click here.

