Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is primed for sixth World Surf League Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carissa Moore is no stranger to the big stage having already won five World Surf League titles and a Olympic gold medal, so the champ isn’t switching up her game plan ahead of her season finale.

“Yeah for the most part, it’s just kind of checking all the boxes.” Carissa Moore told Hawaii News Now. “Doing some online training, trying to eat well and were going to figure out the rest when we get up there.”

The Punahou alum is coming off the most prolific year of her surfing career, a gold medal finish in tokyo and her second consecutive world title. Moore’s formula for success is much like the waters she traverses — fluid.

“In years past, it has been different like sometimes I’m like okay we need to go hard.” Moore said. “Other times it’s like okay, what do I need right now and sometimes that’s a break.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing in 2022, Moore didn’t win her first event of the year until the Oi Rio Pro in June — the third to last event of the tour.

“For me, I’ve just been trying to take it one event at a time, trying my best to figure it out and adapting.” Moore said. “I think with the new finals format that we had last year, it’s just about being consistent, trying to get that number one spot into the finals.”

With the new format, the Olympian still tallied enough points throughout the year to maintain her No.1 spot ahead of the competition in California.

Now in prime position for a sixth world title, the pressure is on for her to put on a show at Lower Trestles.

“It’s always going to be nerve-racking.” Moore said. “It comes down to the final day and you have to perform and you have to win the event to win the world title, so there is a lot on your plate.”

A win next week would give her the second most titles in WSL history and with all of the expectations put on her shoulders, Moore doesn’t have to look any further than her family to help relieve the pressure.

“I think when I come into high pressure situations, it’s just nice to know that I have that love behind me.” Moore said. “It really gives me that piece and freedom, so I can perform at my best.”

The holding period for the 2022 WSL finals begins on September 8th.

